Who’s inducting who at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

The Hall of Fame is a very important night for those getting inducted, but it’s equally important for those doing the honors.

Delivering that perfect speech prior to the induction help sets the mood for what’s to come and you can safely say that anyone tasked with this job comes fully prepared.

Inducting Goldberg will be none other than Paul Heyman. The two have never worked together until the program with Brock Lesnar but Heyman coached Goldberg’s promo issues during the feud and often had great things to say about the former World and Universal champion.

Edge and Christian are tasked to induct The Dudley Boyz, former adversaries along with the Hardy Boyz who made several WrestleMania moments throughout the years. It was Bubba who asked Edge if they’re up for it, an invitation which was immediately accepted. All four, along with the Hardy Boyz, want to get on the stage together one more time for this special occasion.

The Road Dogg Jesse James will be inducting his friend Jeff Jarrett. The two started together in WWE and have remained friends ever since through the good and the bad times. Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will kick things off for Hillbilly Jim and you can bet the Mouth of the South will have plenty to say considering their 34-year friendship in the business. The Big Show will induct fellow big man Mark Henry while Molly Holly gets to prepare the stage for her friend Ivory.

Dana Warrior will be representing her late husband and present the Warrior Award to Jarrius “JJ” Robinson, while there’s no information yet on who will be inducting Kid Rock.

(Visited 1 times, 49 visits today)