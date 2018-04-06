The Rock says he won’t be at WrestleMania 34

During one of his interviews to promote his upcoming movie Rampage, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said that he won’t be at WrestleMania.

Chris Van Vliet, who was conducting the interview, said that after this interview is over, he’s hopping on a plane to New Orleans. “WrestleMania!” The Rock said, with Van Vliet replying, “See you there!”

“Awesome! You will not see me there,” was The Rock’s reply however.

The Rock did not appear at last year’s WrestleMania either, breaking his six-year run of appearing at every WrestleMania since he returned at 27 in Atlanta.

