Secondary market ticket prices for WWE shows this weekend

As it happens with every major event, there are thousands of tickets for all WWE shows this weekend on the secondary market as ticket scalpers try to make extra cash from reselling their purchased tickets. We scoured one particular ticket reseller website to see what’s available for this weekend.

Hall of Fame tickets for tonight start at $11, which is less than the cheapest priced tickets that were originally on sale. The most expensive one listed is $138 but there are floor seats from $46.

NXT Takeover: New Orleans tickets start from $47 and go all the way up to $374 for ringside seats. WrestleMania 34 tickets start from $53 for the “nosebleed” tickets and the highest-priced resale ticket is listed at $4,140 for ringside row 7.

Raw on Monday night start from $64 and go up to $487 although there are floor seats available starting from $259. Smackdown has tickets ranging from $15 to $329 for floor seats.

