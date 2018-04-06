Nigel Sherrod on the Allegations Against The Fabulous Moolah

On the latest edition of “The Matt Riviera Show” podcast hosted by 3x NWA World Tag Team Champion & Reality TV star, “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera, Matt welcomes pro wrestling insider, Nigel Sherrod. Nigel has spent the last few weeks, since the recent allegations arose against The Fabulous Moolah which led to WWE removing her name from the planned Women’s Battle Royal at this year’s Wrestlemania, interviewing several women who worked directly for Moolah & lived at “Camp Moolah”.

To date, 11 women from “Camp Moolah” have publicly denounced the allegations of prostitution, drugging, and stealing against The Fabulous Moolah, and proclaimed her innocence, including former WWE Women’s champion Leilani Kai, former NWA Women’s champion Susan “Tex” Green, Peggy Lee, Joyce Grable, and others. Nigel Sherrod has also interviewed the son of Sweet Georgia Brown, Michael McCoy, who has publicly supported The Fabulous Moolah, and refuted the allegations that Moolah abused his mother in any way, allegations which are the main basis for the current controversy surrounding Moolah.

In this clip, Matt & Nigel examine the claims of both Mad Maxine & Luna Vachon against The Fabulous Moolah:

Nigel Sherrod on:

Mad Maxine’s claims against Moolah: “I’m only using the same sources that the internet has… in her interview with SLAM Sports… it’s a 2014 interview… she’s talking about her book. This is where a lot of these quotes have come from. And she is talking about a book, maybe trying to shop it around… I found a quote in there that, in my opinion, automatically disqualifies any argument that she might have… Quote “In speaking of her book, it’s 70% true. It’s a creative treatment of my experience there”… How much of a percentage am I supposed to believe you? 70%? Is 30 of the percent that you’re talking about Moolah? Is all that the lies or things that aren’t true?… It makes no sense to say that 70% of what I’m saying’s true, but yet, You’re 100% trying to go after an icon, and somebody that helped women, like The Fabulous Moolah. So, to me, if you can’t be 100% honest, I can’t 100% believe what you’re saying.”

Luna Vachon’s allegations that she was forced by Moolah to take inappropriate pictures at a man’s house while she was underage: “Mathematically, even if she was there in 1980, she would’ve been in her 20’s. She would’ve been 20… It’s documented that Luna Vachon went back to that same place multiple times, to that same guy to do photo shoots. The fact that she felt uncomfortable when she was underage. Which, factually, not true. She wasn’t underage. And if she did feel uncomfortable, then why did she go back multiple times? It just doesn’t make any sense.”

