LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2018 WWE HALL OF FAME CEREMONY

Stay tuned for live WWE Hall of Fame coverage beginning at 7pm EST with the Red Carpet special…

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker’s Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH’s Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)