Heyman on Lesnar: “If he leaves, I leave with him”

Apr 6, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Brock Lesnar’s contract ends this Sunday night. If he leaves, I leave with him. It doesn’t mean that something may not come up in the future that would entice me to come back and do something. I don’t see anybody on the male roster that I would have the same chemistry with, put together the same body of work with, have the same impact and do what I’ve done with Brock since 2002. It just doesn’t exist.”

source: cagesideseats

