EVOLVE 103 Results – April 6, 2018 – New Orleans, Louisiana

The show started with the announcement that Travis Banks and Darby Allin are injured and would be replaced by Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams, respectively. Jarek 1:20 came out and said that since he injured Allin on Thursday at EVOLVE 102 that he should get the spot. Lenny Leonard said no, so Jarek vowed to injure more people.

1. WWN Championship vs. FIP Championship Title-for-Title Match

Austin Theory defeated Keith Lee

2. Timothy Thatcher defeated Dominic Garrini (w/Stokely Hathaway)

3. Four-Way Match

AR Fox defeated Jason Kincaid, Chris Brookes, and DJZ

4. Chris Dickinson defeated Mark Haskins

5. WALTER defeated Tracy Williams

6. Munenori Sawa defeated Jaka

7. EVOLVE Championship Match

Matt Riddle defeated Daisuke Sekimoto

