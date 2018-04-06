EVOLVE 102 Results – April 5, 2018 – Kenner, Louisiana

1. DJZ defeated Austin Theory

2. Will Ospreay defeated AR Fox

3. Tag Team Scramble Match – 2 in at a time, no tags needed, 1st fall wins (if Dickinson & Jaka lose the fall, they will lose EVOLVE Tag Team Titles)

The End (Odinson and Parrow) defeated Chris Dickinson and Jaka (c), Anthony Henry and James Drake, and Dominic Garrini and Tracy Williams

4. Non-Title Match

Keith Lee defeated Darby Allin

5. Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher and WALTER) defeated Daisuke Sekimoto and Munenori Sawa

6. EVOLVE Title Match

Matt Riddle defeated Zack Sabre Jr. (c)

