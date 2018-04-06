Dana White to attend WrestleMania 34

UFC President Dana White announced that he will be in New Orleans on Sunday to watch Ronda Rousey’s debut in the ring.

The two are close friends and Rousey said in earlier media interviews that she was going to try and get Dana to go see one of her matches. It turns out she did not have to wait long for it to happen as her former boss accepted the invitation. This will be his first attendance at a WrestleMania.

The UFC President was crucial in the negotiations a few years ago when Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance with The Rock at WrestleMania 31. He posted a photo of him watching Rousey in the ring on his Twitter when it happened along with a smiley emoticon. He is said to share a good relationship with both Triple H and Vince McMahon.

White has had a nightmare of a week so far with his top star Conor McGregor wrecking havoc in New York, getting arrested, and his actions resulting in three UFC fights getting canceled for tomorrow.

And perhaps, more than watching Ronda Rousey’s debut match, White will be there to take Brock Lesnar back to the UFC!

