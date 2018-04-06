Bill Watts says Vince McMahon’s biggest mistake was wiping out his competition

“I’ve discussed this with Vince to some extent and I think the mistake he made was wiping out everybody. Fortunately, I was one of the ones who saw the handwriting on the wall, sold my company and did very well with it. The bottom line is, I’ve told Vince that he should have kept the old companies around because he would have had a place for the new talent. It’s like everything else, I don’t care if it’s chocolate cake because if you eat chocolate cake every single day you start to want something different. The problem is that he exposed everything at once and now his talent doesn’t have a place to learn, they just go right to stardom. There could have been a wiser way to have done that but, who can deny the success for him and what he’s done? I think he realizes that I doubt he’d have done it any different.”

source: WrestleZone Radio

(Visited 1 times, 34 visits today)