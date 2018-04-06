Bautista was considered for Ronda Rousey’s tag team partner

An unlikely name came up as a potential tag team partner for Ronda Rousey before Raw General Manager Kurt Angle got the gig: Dave Bautista.

Both the Wrestling Observer and Pro Wrestling Sheet are reporting that WWE held several discussions with Bautista over the match but things took a wild turn in January and Bautista heard nothing more from WWE after that.

The former champion last appeared in WWE in 2014 and has since gone on to have a successful movie career and will be appearing in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

Bautista has made it no secret that he wants another run in WWE including participating in non-televised live events.

The original role was meant for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson since he was part of the angle with Rousey, Triple H, and Stephanie at WrestleMania 31. The Rock’s movie career however made it impossible for him to be part of the match.

