Impact last night on POP did a total of 294,000 viewers, down 105,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The drop could be attributed to the fact that Impact’s first hour ran against the WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments show on USA Network which in itself did 746,000 viewers.

