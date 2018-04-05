WWE announces prohibited items/objects for Wrestlemania 34

WWE has sent an email to those who bought tickets for Wrestlemania 34 with a list of prohibited items/objects for their entry to the show.

List of prohibited items:

Pets (other than service dogs)

Backpacks

Banners (large)

Beach balls

Bottles

Cans

Containers of any kind

Smuggling items

Fireworks

Glass

Helium Balloons

Large bags

Laser pointers

Gravel

Noisy Makers

Food and drink from outside venue

Missiles

WSP

Stickers

Sticks

Tablets / Ipads

Marketing items

Video / audio recording equipment (including gopros)

Weapons

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)