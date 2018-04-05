WWE announces prohibited items/objects for Wrestlemania 34
WWE has sent an email to those who bought tickets for Wrestlemania 34 with a list of prohibited items/objects for their entry to the show.
List of prohibited items:
Pets (other than service dogs)
Backpacks
Banners (large)
Beach balls
Bottles
Cans
Containers of any kind
Smuggling items
Fireworks
Glass
Helium Balloons
Large bags
Laser pointers
Gravel
Noisy Makers
Food and drink from outside venue
Missiles
WSP
Stickers
Sticks
Tablets / Ipads
Marketing items
Video / audio recording equipment (including gopros)
Weapons
