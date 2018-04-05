Two More Women From “Camp Moolah” Refute Allegations

filed to GERWECK.NET:

Former “Camp Moolah” Wrestlers Kandi Malloy & Linda Gonzalez Refute Allegations of Pimping, Drugging, & Stealing Against The Fabulous Moolah

Two more women that worked for The Fabulous Moolah have come forward to defend her, bringing the current total of former “Camp Moolah” wrestlers to 11, including former WWE Women’s Champion Leilani Kai, Former NWA Women’s Champion, Susan “Tex” Green, Joyce Grable, Peggy Lee, and others. Sweet Georgia Brown’s son, Michael McCoy, has also defended The Fabulous Moolah against allegations that she abused his mother.

In interviews with wrestling insider Nigel Sherrod, Kandi Malloy & Linda Gonzalez describe their dealings with The Fabulous Moolah, how she broke them into the world of pro wrestling, and their thoughts on the removal of Moolah’s name from a planned Women’s Battle Royal at this year’s WrestleMania.

Nigel Sherrod’s interview with Kandi Malloy:

Kandi Malloy on:

Allegations of prostitution and drugging: “There were no drugs… and if she found out any of the girls were training, if they were doing any kind of drugs or any kind of alcohol while they were training, they were gone… Men weren’t allowed on that property… That was a big no-no. And she would fire girls if she caught them bringing men in there…”

How Moolah Changed Women’s Wrestling: “I think she made professional wrestling for women. I know there were a few wrestlers before her, but she put us where we are today”

Nigel Sherrod’s interview with Linda Gonzalez:

Linda Gonzalez on:

Moolah Drugging Women: “… I find it kind of strange to hear… they’re saying she drugged them, because she was, I can speak for myself, she was very anti-drug. She made it very clear to my parents from the very beginning. So that’s why I’m just kind of leery about that whole situation of them saying she drugged them.”

Did she experience any pimping or prostitution by Moolah?: “Never. I have never heard of any of that. I have never been told. I’ve never been… Nothing at all. It’s never come up the whole time I was up there. Anytime I was booked… Not once when I was on the road she said well you need to go to this person or anything like that… she never pushed anybody on us whatsoever…”

For updates on this ongoing story, including full interviews from the ladies of

“Camp Moolah” discussing the allegations against her, please visit:

www.thefabulousmoolah.com

(Visited 1 times, 19 visits today)