Jerry Lawler endorses Andy Kaufman for the WWE Hall of Fame

“I can’t say that I’ve campaigned. I feel that would be self-serving if I was out there beating the drum for Andy Kaufman all the time. But I do feel like he would be a worthy celebrity inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame. He was solely responsible for the stuff I did with him, and it changed the face of professional wrestling that went from professional wrestling to sports entertainment. He was a guy who really loved the business.”

source: rollingstone.com

