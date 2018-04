Jericho offered McMahon a suggestion for the Women’s Battle Royal

On Talk is Jericho Chris Jericho revealed that he gave Vince McMahon a suggestion for the Women’s Battle Royal at Wrestlemania after WWE was forced to change the name

“I actually texted Vince McMahon and said you should call it The Sensational Invitational, and name it after Sherri Martel. Vince sent me a Thx text back”

