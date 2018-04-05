Hulk Hogan, Mean Gene, and others remember Johnny V
RIP Johnny V,nothing but great memories and good times my brother,only love and thank u for the guidance. HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 5, 2018
R.I.P Luscious Johnny Valiant…Johnny used to manage on our early @USAPROWRESTLING shows back in the early 90's into the early 2000's….Really Nice man!
— Frank Goodman (@MASKEDMANIACXXX) April 5, 2018
Johnny V was a great guy. It is terrible what happened. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. https://t.co/tldRZsSLb9
— Demolition Smash (@RealDemoSmash) April 5, 2018
(Visited 1 times, 28 visits today)