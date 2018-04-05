Complete list of appearances for all Wrestlemania 34 Axxess sessions

A bunch of WWE Superstars will be appearing at Axxess over the next four days, some of who will only be available to those who purchased a VIP or Premium VIP ticket. Other Superstars will also be available for general admission ticket holders.

Those who purchased a Premium VIP ticket will get to see Goldberg on Thursday at 8PM, Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday at 5PM, AJ Styles and Asuka at 8AM on Saturday, Seth Rollins at 10AM on Saturday, Braun Strowman at 10AM on Saturday and Roman Reigns at 1PM on Saturday. The Sunday Premium VIP Superstars are Ric Flair and Sting at 10AM.

Those with a VIP session ticket will get Sasha Banks on Thursday at 6PM, Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega and Ember Moon on Friday at 7PM, Alexa Bliss at 1PM on Saturday, Finn Balor at 3PM on Saturday, Randy Orton at 3PM on Saturday, The Hardy Boyz at 6PM on Saturday, and Charlotte Flair at 8PM on Saturday. The Sunday VIP Superstar is Daniel Bryan who will be there at 8AM.

For general admission tickets, the Thursday session will have Carmella, Jinder Mahal, Naomi, Samoa Joe, Aiden English, The Dudley Boyz, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, The Revival, Big Cass, and WWE Legends.

Friday will include The Bludgeon Brothers, Paige, Bray Wyatt, Ruby Riott, The New Day, Authors of Pain w/ Paul Ellering, Johnny Gargano, Breezango, Tye Dillinger, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, Pete Dunne, and WWE Legends.

The first session on Saturday morning has Mark Henry, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Big Cass, Naomi, Kevin Nash, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Dana Brooke, and WWE Legends. The 1PM session will include Rusev & Aiden English, The Bella Twins, Sami Zayn, Cedric Alexander, The Revival, Paige, Jeff Jarrett, Lana, WWE Legends, and Superstars from NXT. The evening session will have The Miz, Kane, Kevin Owens, Mickie James, Sheamus, Jinder Mahal, Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Bray Wyatt, The Bludgeon Brothers, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, and WWE Legends.

The Sunday session starting at 8AM will have Trish Stratus, Apollo & Titus O’Neil, Lita, Bayley, Elias, Jason Jordan, Sin Cara, Kalisto, Aleister Black, Kevin Nash, DDP, Zack Ryder, WWE Legends, and Superstars from NXT.

