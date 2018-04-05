Black Former WCW Star Reveals That Hulk Hogan Wanted Him To Be World Champion

Former WCW star Ernest “The Cat” Miller was a recent guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. Miller had much to share about his runs in WCW and WWE, how he got started in the business, lack of characters in today’s wrestling, why Brodus Clay using his WWE theme song didn’t work, and more.

Here is what Miller had to say about working with Hulk Hogan.

“[I] may have been different from a lot of people. [Hulk Hogan] and I had a bond, he was really a good guy and easy to talk to. I would run things past him, and he’ll give me some of his respects about the situation… Hulk Hogan was just another wrestler, tell me what to do and he was professional at it. Give me some advice, and I’ll take it and move on. I had a great experience with Hulk Hogan.

“You know what, Hogan wanted to lose the title to me one time to get me involved with the nWo. But then, if you noticed, we had so much little to nothing going on outside of the nWo. NWo was taking over the show so much that they didn’t want the whole show to be about the nWo, so they had to build [people] who can actually draw ratings. So I was one of the ones who wasn’t involved in the nWo, but I was still drawing good ratings when I would go out. It worked. There were a few of us that could draw ratings on our own without being involved in the nWo.”

