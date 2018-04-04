Vladimir Kozlov is challenging Brock Lesnar to a UFC fight

Former WWE superstar wrestler Vladimir Kozlov is challenging Brock Lesnar to a UFC fight:

“When I got signed with the WWE and when I was undefeated for a couple of years fans wanted to see if I could fight Brock Lesnar. But at the time I couldn’t find him cause he left to the WWE and he went to the UFC. Since I left the WWE he got back to the WWE from the UFC so we couldn’t face each other. Right now everyone is asking me if I would challenge Brock Lesnar in a MMA fight. I am telling you if were to get this opportunity I would like to face this animal. I would put in all my hard work. I will give up my production. I give up my movies, everything to compete the best athlete in the world, Brock Lesnar. He is strong, professional. I think the person who fights him deserves it because he is a legend. If I get this opportunity, I will train hard and face this animal. I spoke to Scott Coker of Bellator. At the time I was busy with productions. I was in many projects because of traveling, but for a big fight like that I will train and table everything.”

