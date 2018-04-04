Video: Jeff Jarrett reunites with AJ Styles and other Superstars

With Smackdown in Nashville, it was only fitting that soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett came to visit.

The former WCW and TNA champion is backstage at Smackdown Live, his first time in a WWE locker room since he left on not-so-good terms back in 1999.

WWE cameras were present to film Jarrett meeting with various individuals, sharing big hugs with AJ Styles, Natalya, Zack Ryder, Arn Anderson, referee Charles Robinson, Michael PS Hayes, and others.

Jarrett was also filmed entering the arena and getting his first look at a WWE ring in 19 years. “Wow. This is pretty ironic. Cleveland, Ohio of 1999 was the last time I was at a WWE event and how crazy is this…the first event I’m back after all those years is in Nashville,” Jarrett said.

You can see the video below.

