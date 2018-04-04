The Rack Radio Show Extra Reviews The Mixed Match Challenge Finale

On this special edition of The Rack Extra, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin reviewed the finale of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. We talked all about the final match between Bobby Roode & Charlotte against The Miz & Asuka, thoughts on the entire series in general and more.

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra040318.mp3

