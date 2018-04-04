The Rack Radio Show Extra Reviews The Mixed Match Challenge Finale
On this special edition of The Rack Extra, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin reviewed the finale of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. We talked all about the final match between Bobby Roode & Charlotte against The Miz & Asuka, thoughts on the entire series in general and more.
Check it all out on The Rack Extra Reviews Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra040318.mp3
Subscribe to the show on iTunes
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996
Subscribe to the show on Google Play
https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show
You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter
Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward
Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio
The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow
You Can Like The Show on Facebook
http://facebook.com/rackradioshow