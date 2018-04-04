Superstars and crew in New Orleans for hectic WrestleMania week

With Smackdown done and dusted, everyone from the Raw and Smackdown brands have now landed in New Orleans to begin the hectic week.

Most of the crew working on the WrestleMania stage at the Superdome arrived in the city before and the setup is expected to be complete by Friday late at night. A lot of local contractors are being used to help with the construction.

Everyone will be in town until after Smackdown next week and during the coming days, most of the WWE Superstars will have several appearances throughout the city promoting the show and participating in community-related events.

The Superstars typically bring over their family members with them for WrestleMania which makes the busy week a bit more easier as they can spend time with their loved ones as well.

