Maria Kanellis gives birth

Apr 4, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE couple Maria and Mike Kanellis welcomed their first child, Fredrica Moon, this morning, just in time to watch her first WrestleMania! WWE.COM reports that both mom and daughter are doing good.

Maria announced that she was pregnant four months after returning to the WWE with her husband Mike. She was taken off the road while her husband sporadically appeared at non-televised live events as he was battling and overcoming an addiction.

Congratulations to the new parents!

