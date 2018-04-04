Dana White confirms Brock Lesnar is going back to the UFC

When Paul Heyman suggested on Monday that if Brock Lesnar loses the Universal title it would be the last time we’d see Brock and Heyman on Raw, he was not joking.

All signs are pointing to Brock Lesnar wrapping up his WWE duties at WrestleMania as he continues his road to another UFC run. For Lesnar, who is getting paid millions for limited appearances in WWE, the idea is not more money. He simply wants to fight.

Speaking to the New York Post, when quizzed if Lesnar’s last appearance will be at WrestleMania, Heyman responded, “It’s most likely the answer to that is yes.”

Meanwhile, UFC President Dana White said on UFC Tonight today that Lesnar is coming back to the UFC. When asked point-blank by Daniel Cormier if Lesnar is returning, White chuckled and said, “Yeah Brock Lesnar is coming back, I don’t know when, but he is.”

Brock returned to WWE in April 2012 on the night after WrestleMania 28 and has been part of the company – albeit in limited appearances – ever since. He even managed to get a fight in the UFC at UFC 200 while under a WWE deal and then returned a few weeks later to main event SummerSlam with Randy Orton.

The last time that Brock made it clear he was quitting the company was in 2004 and his last match at the time – against Goldberg at WrestleMania XX – had the crowd turn on both men who were leaving and basically destroyed the match.

