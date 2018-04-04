Community schedule of events during WrestleMania 34 week

It’s safe to say that this week, WWE Superstars will have a jam-packed schedule as they visit different communities in New Orleans and participate in several activities in the area.

The visits start today, April 4. First up is a children’s hospital visit at the Ochsner Children’s Health Center with Finn Bálor, Bayley, Jason Jordan, Goldust and Alicia Fox and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior. They will be there to take pictures, sign autographs and distribute WWE Championship replica toy titles to patients.

Also today, WWE and UNICEF USA will host a UNICEF Kid Power event at the New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission’s Milne Recreational Center. Sheamus, Cesaro, Sasha Banks and Mickie James and NXT Superstars Lacey Evans, Montez Ford and Steve Cutler will participate in activities that will help save the lives of children around the world.

On Thursday, April 5, WWE teams up with the Special Olympics for a unified basketball Game at the Westbank Boys and Girls Club Unit. Seth Rollins, Carmella, Alicia Fox, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior will serve as honorary coaches, while WWE Superstar Big Show and WWE Announcer Mike Rome will serve as announcers.

Susan G. Komen New Orleans will host its Perfectly Pink Salute to Survivors Luncheon at the Audubon Zoo Tea Room on April 5 with Titus O’Neil, Natalya, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior appearing. WWE will present a grant award totaling $275,000 to local grantees to help women, men and families in the Greater New Orleans area receive access to life-saving breast cancer screening, treatment and education services.

On Friday, April 6 there will be a Be a STAR Bullying Prevention Rally at the NFL-YET Boys and Girls Club Recreation Center. Apollo, Dana Brooke and Carmella, NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno and actor Christian Navarro, along with representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, will speak about the importance of bullying prevention to Club members.

On Saturday, April 7, there’s the Make-A-Wish Circle of Champions reception at Mardi Gras World. Samoa Joe, Natalya and Sasha Banks, WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, and WWE Announcer Jo Jo will meet with the Wish kids and participate in a float parade at Mardi Gras World. There will also be a surprise appearance by a WWE Superstar who will induct the wish kids into WWE’s Circle of Champions.

A Kid Superstar Reveal at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center will take place on April 7. WWE will host patients from the Ochsner Hospital for Children, Children’s Hospital of New Orleans and Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children, for a Kid Superstar reveal. It will be hosted by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles and Asuka.

On Tuesday, April 10, a WrestleMania Reading Celebration will be held at the J.C. Ellis Elementary School. The New Day, Carmella and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior will be on hand to donate 20,000 books to New Orleans area schools along with First Book.

A lot more non-advertised events will happen throughout the area, keeping everybody busy for the week.

(Visited 1 times, 17 visits today)