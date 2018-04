Alexa Bliss recounts an awkward WrestleMania Axxess wedding proposal

“It was very interesting. Someone handed me a ring and was like, ‘I need you to give this to my girlfriend because I’m proposing.’ I was like ‘Oh gosh!’ She just kind of looked at him real funny. ‘m not very good at marriage proposals apparently. I don’t think she was expecting it or she didn’t want it or the fact that it wasn’t him asking, it was literally me.”

Source: nola.com

