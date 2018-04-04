4/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Eli Drake

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Via Impact Wrestling conference call:

Eli Drake is positioned for a shot at the World Tag Team Championship, thanks to his Feast or Fired briefcase. But without a partner, Drake wants more. Specifically, he wants the World Championship back around his waist. Thursday night on IMPACT!, Drake gets his first step in that direction, as the main event on Pop TV is case vs. case – Eli Drake vs. Moose, with the winner taking home both a shot at the Tag Team Championship and the World Championship.

Drake will be the special guest on the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Drake will be in New Orleans for WrestleCon for the much-anticipated IMPACT Wrestling battle against Lucha Underground, set to begin at 10pm ET at The Sugar Mill.

Eli Drake has plenty to discuss and never holds back in media interviews, especially with IMPACT closing in on Redemption, set for Sunday night, April 22 live on pay-per-view from Orlando, Florida.

