4/2/18 Raw Viewership

– The final Raw before WrestleMania drew an average of 3,357,000 viewers, down 9,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. Raw had 3,430,000 viewers in the first hour, 3,329,000 in the second hour, and 3,314,000 in the third and final hour. The NCAA basketball championship game was in direct competition with Raw in the second hour and that drew 13.2 million viewers for the night. Because of the basketball, Raw was #3, #4, and #5 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic.

