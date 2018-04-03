WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – April 1, 2018 – Lexington, Kentucky

Apr 3, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. The New Day defeated Aiden English and Rusev

2. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

4. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

5. Mojo Rawley vs. Tye Dillinger (No Contest)

6. Triple Threat Nine-Woman Tag Team Match
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, and Natalya and The Riott Squad

7. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin

