WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – April 1, 2018 – Lexington, Kentucky

1. The New Day defeated Aiden English and Rusev

2. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

4. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

5. Mojo Rawley vs. Tye Dillinger (No Contest)

6. Triple Threat Nine-Woman Tag Team Match

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, and Natalya and The Riott Squad

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin

