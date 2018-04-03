WWE Raw Live Event Results – April 1, 2018 – Macon, Georgia

1. Asuka defeated Mandy Rose (w/Paige and Sonya Deville)

2. Akira Tozawa defeated Gentleman Jack Gallagher

3. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bar defeated Apollo and Titus O’Neil & Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

4. Braun Strowman defeated Kane

5. Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Revival

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and The Miz

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)