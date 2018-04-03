WWE Raw Live Event Results – April 1, 2018 – Macon, Georgia

Apr 3, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Asuka defeated Mandy Rose (w/Paige and Sonya Deville)

2. Akira Tozawa defeated Gentleman Jack Gallagher

3. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bar defeated Apollo and Titus O’Neil & Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

4. Braun Strowman defeated Kane

5. Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Revival

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and The Miz

