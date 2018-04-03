LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 4/3

– We’re live from Nashville, TN for the WrestleMania 34 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to a big pop. Bryan welcomes us as fans chant his name. Bryan introduces his friend and WrestleMania 34 tag team partner next, Shane McMahon.

Shane also greets the crowd and gives them props for being loud tonight. Shane gives props to Daniel for being a role model for the way he fought to get back into the ring, something he believed in. Shane congratulates Bryan on being medically cleared to do what he loves to do and what we love watching him do. A “yes!” chant starts up now. Shane says he couldn’t be more excited to be Bryan’s partner at WrestleMania. Shane talks about his own health issues from the past few weeks, blaming them on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Fans boo their names. Shane says he has also been medically cleared and they will give it everything they’ve got on Sunday. That’s their promise for WrestleMania.

Bryan says there’s one thing he needs to address as a man and as the SmackDown General Manager. Bryan admits he’s made a lot of mistakes over the past few months, especially when it comes to Owens and Sami. Bryan says they have been friends for 15 years and he allowed that to cause problems. Shane warned him and Shane was right all along, Bryan says. Bryan apologizes. Shane thanks him and says there’s no need to apologize because Shane has done some self-reflecting of his own over the past few months. Shane admits he can be hot headed and a bit stubborn at times. Bryan says one thing he has learned is what there’s only one way to resolve things when partners have issues. Bryan opens his arms for a hug. Shane apologizes for the way he’s treated Bryan over the past few months and offers his hand for a shake. Fans boo. Bryan says he just shook Shane’s hand two minutes ago and Nashville does not want to see another shake. Fans chant “no!” when Bryan asks. Bryan asks if Nashville wants to see them hug it out and they do. Shane says he’s not much of a hugger but he appreciates it. Fans boo again. Fans chant “hug it out” now. Shane finally gives in and hugs Bryan. Shane says that actually kind of worked. Bryan agrees and says they are definitely on the same page now, which is bad news for Sami and Owens. Bryan says they will get payback for what they did to he and Shane, and everything in between. Shane thanks Bryan for reinstating Sami and Owens, calls them cancers and says we won’t be seeing them in a SmackDown arena after WrestleMania. Bryan asks if fans are ready to see he and Shane beat the holy hell out of Sami and Owens at WrestleMania. Fans pop and chant “yes!” as Bryan’s music hits. They celebrate and share another hug.

Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

The music hits and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for this non-title match. We cut to a WrestleMania 34 promo for Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon while the SmackDown feed airs in a box on the lower left corner. The feed goes back to full-size as Natalya makes her way out. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We go to commercial.

