Heyman says WrestleMania is likely Lesnar’s last WWE match for a while

“It’s most likely the answer to that is yes. The reasons are rather public. Brock is eyeballing a return to the octagon. He’s made no secret about it. He’s out in Las Vegas at the UFC offices taking a selfie with Dana White wearing a UFC T-shirt. These are not secret negotiations. The fact that both our contracts are coming due is not a secret, either. Is this the last time that Brock Lesnar goes out to the ring in WWE, I truly don’t know that answer because what we’re focused on at the moment is … Brock is very laser focused on the task at hand. That’s always been his way, since he grew up on a dairy farm in Webster, South Dakota as a kid. 5 a.m. milk the cows, 8 a.m. get the eggs from the chicken. Everything is task oriented. Right now our task is to deliver a memorable main event with Roman Reign with the Universal title on the line. That happens April 8th.”

source: NY Post

