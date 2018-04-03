Heyman: “I am moved to tears by Daniel Bryan’s return”

“I am moved to tears by Daniel Bryan’s return, because ever since he’s been told by the doctors that he was being forced into retirement, the only vision Daniel Bryan had for himself was stepping back into the ring. So, not only on a day-to-day basis, not only on a minute-to-minute basis, but on a micro-moment-to-micro-moment basis, everything that Daniel Bryan – every breath that Daniel Bryan has taken – he has inhaled with the desire to step back into the ring. So, for Daniel Bryan to be given clearance, and to have the opportunity to live out what is far more than a dream, is overwhelming, because number one, he truly deserves it as a human being, and number two, he certainly deserves it as a performer, and number three, just watching someone work so hard to defy the odds, beat the system and come back from adversity is reaffirming in life. It reminds me personally that if you want it bad enough, you can make it happen no matter how much the deck is stacked against you.”

source: Robbie Fox for Barstool Sports

