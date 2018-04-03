Cena: “I am an emotional guy”

John Cena says The Darkest Hour moved him to tears:

“I am an emotional guy, and certain things move me. I literally – it’s weird – I watched the movie The Darkest Hour on a flight home from London and just couldn’t stop crying. It was amazing. I’m on a regular plane, hanging out with everybody and I’m crying like a newborn kid. It’s not a tear-jerker, but for some reason it got me. I couldn’t stop once it started.”

source: mashable.com

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)