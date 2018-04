AJPW “GROWIN’ UP Vol. 11” Results – March 31, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Koji Iwamoto defeated Keiichi Sato

2. Black Tiger VII defeated Yusuke Okada

3. Takao Omori defeated Atsushi Maruyama

4. Kotaro Suzuki defeated Yohei Nakajima

5. Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato) defeated Ishikiri and Josh Bodom

6. The Road to Champion Carnival 2018 – Special 10-Man Tag Team Match

Jun Akiyama, Zeus, Naoya Nomura, Shuji Ishikawa, and Yoshitatsu defeated Kento Miyahara, Suwama, Ryouji Sai, KAI, and Dylan James

