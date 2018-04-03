4/3/18 WWE Mixed Match Challenge Coverage: Final Match – Asuka/Miz vs. Charlotte/Roode

Mixed Match Challenge Tournament Final Match: Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode vs. Asuka and The Miz

Miz and Roode start the match and Roode starts with a taunt to Miz. Miz taunts right back and then Charlotte and Asuka join in. Roode chops Miz against the ropes and then Charlotte delivers a chop as well. Roode goes for the Glorious DDT, but Miz gets free. Miz tags in and Charlotte enters as well. They lock up and Charlotte drops Asuka to the mat. Asuka gets up and they continue to lock up and roll to the floor. They separate and stare each other down. They get back into the ring and Miz tags in and Asuka gets mad. Roode rolls up Miz, but Miz kicks out at two. Roode applies a side headlock, but Miz sends him to the ropes. Roode drops Miz with a shoulder block and then slams him to the mat. Roode goes for another cover, but Miz kicks out again. Miz comes back an trips Roode up on the apron and then tosses him back into the ring.

Miz works over Roode’s knee and then stomps away on him down on the mat. Miz mocks Charlotte a bit, but Roode takes Miz down with a clothesline. Asuka and Charlotte tag back in and Asuka connects with quick kicks. Asuka delivers a hip attack and goes for the cover, but Charlotte kicks out at two. Asuka goes for a roll-up, but Charlotte kicks out at two. Charlotte comes back with a few chops and then a suplex. Charlotte connects with the moonsault and goes for the cover, but Asuka kicks out at two. Charlotte sets up for the Figure-Four, but Asuka kicks her way free. Miz distracts Charlotte and Asuka takes control and takes Charlotte down to the mat.

Miz and Roode tag back in and Roode drops him with a few clotheslines. Roode clotheslines Miz in the corner and then delivers a neck-breaker. Roode goes up top and connects with a flying clothesline. Roode sets up for the Glorious DDT, but Miz counters and goes for the Skull Crushing Finale. Roode counters with a roll-up, but Miz kicks out at two. Miz kicks Roode in the face and then delivers the World-famous It Kicks. Roode ducks the last one and drops Miz to the mat. Roode goes for the cover, but Miz kicks out at two. Miz comes back and kicks Roode in the knee. Miz delivers a DDT and goes for the cover, but Roode kicks out at two. Miz goes for the Figure-Four again, but Roode pushes Miz away. Roode catches Miz with a roll-up and goes for the cover, but Miz kicks out at two.

Miz delivers a shin-breaker and goes for the Figure Four, but Charlotte spears him and locks in the Figure-Four herself. Asuka breaks it up and Roode takes Miz down with a spine-buster. Roode goes for the cover, but Miz kicks out at two. Roode goes for the Glorious DDT, but Asuka kicks Roode in the back of the head and knocks Charlotte to the floor. Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale on Roode and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Miz and Asuka.

After the match, Miz says this whole week has been the best week of his life from the birth of his daughter to raising money for Rescue Dogs Rock. He says it is not shocking that the most must-see tag team in WWE finished undefeated, but this tournament was all about the charities. He says the real winners of the tournament are Rescue Dogs Rock and they have given them the momentum they need for WrestleMania. He says he will retain the Intercontinental Championship and then Asuka grabs the mic and says she will become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. They say they are “Awe-ska” and raise each other’s arms as the Mixed Match Challenge comes to a close.

