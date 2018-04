WrestleMania block party at Champions Square this Sunday

On WrestleMania Sunday, WWE will throw a block party, sponsored by Snickers, outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome named Champions Square.

The event will start at 1PM local time and will run until the Kickoff show starts at 5PM. Scheduled to make an appearance are Ric Flair, Alundra Blaze, Big Show, R-Truth and Tamina.

The event is free and open to the public. Clear bag policy will be in effect.

