Updated Greatest Royal Rumble card

According to the PWInsider, here is the updated card for the Greatest Royal Rumble event on April 27th, including Daniel Bryan. The show will air on the WWE Network…

* The Greatest Royal Rumble 50-Man Match: Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will all be competing

* John Cena vs. Triple H

* WWE Intercontinental champion The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe

* WWE Raw Tag Team champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs. The Hardy Boyz

