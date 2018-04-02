The Rack Radio Show Extra Reviews Wrestlemania 34 Collectors Magazine

On this special edition of The Rack Extra Reviews, we kick off Wrestlemania in style with our review of the recently released WWE Wrestlemania 34 Collectors Magazine. We detail our thoughts on the magazine, picked out some of our favorite wrestlemania moments & more.

Check it all out on this special edition of The Rack Extra Reviews Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra040218.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)