Stephanie declares the Jinder Mahal experiment a success

Apr 2, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Stephanie McMahon did an interview with Times Of India Sports and talked about the Jinder Mahal experiment on Smackdown Live last year. She claims that the not only was the experiment a success but it was accepted by the global audience.

Stephanie McMahon: “I think his Championship run was incredibly interesting and successful to our global audience and not just to India. If he became a bit of a hero in India as a result, well that is awesome too … Jinder of course is playing the antagonist here in the States. I think he was received as a homecoming hero when he performed live in India and whenever there is a local star there is significance to the audience there. Our audience is so much bigger, it is global, so we have to entertain everyone.”

(Visited 1 times, 42 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Impact Wrestling conference call with Sonjay Dutt

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal