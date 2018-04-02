Stephanie declares the Jinder Mahal experiment a success

Stephanie McMahon did an interview with Times Of India Sports and talked about the Jinder Mahal experiment on Smackdown Live last year. She claims that the not only was the experiment a success but it was accepted by the global audience.

Stephanie McMahon: “I think his Championship run was incredibly interesting and successful to our global audience and not just to India. If he became a bit of a hero in India as a result, well that is awesome too … Jinder of course is playing the antagonist here in the States. I think he was received as a homecoming hero when he performed live in India and whenever there is a local star there is significance to the audience there. Our audience is so much bigger, it is global, so we have to entertain everyone.”

(Visited 1 times, 42 visits today)