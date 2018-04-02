Mercedes-Benz Superdome close to being sold out for WrestleMania 34

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is looking pretty full, with only seats in the floor section available according to the Ticketmaster seating map.

The majority of the remaining seats are in the corner sections of the ring – sections B, D, K, and F. The sections on each side of the aisle – sections J and H – also have a few empty seats on them.

The cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster is going for $337 when you buy it in a Me+3 4-pack offer. Floor seats will also have the commemorative chair.

Dave Meltzer of the Observer adds that ever since Daniel Bryan was announced as returning to his first wrestling match in three years at WrestleMania, a lot more tickets were moved.

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)