Matches Announced for the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show

WWE has announced the following for the two-hour WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show on Sunday – the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal and the finals for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title with Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali.

The WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show will begin at 5pm EST on Sunday. As noted, the second hour of the Kickoff will also air live on the USA Network.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on Sunday, April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Below is the updated confirmed WrestleMania card:

Confirmed Matches:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE United States Title

Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Braun Strowman and a partner vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Zayn and Owens will get their jobs back if they win, they will remain fired if they lose.

Kickoff Pre-show: Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

Kickoff Pre-show: Inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Mickie James, Bayley, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Lana, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show: Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, TBA

Rumored Matches

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

