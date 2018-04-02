HHH on Daniel Bryan possibly leaving WWE to wrestle again: “Luckily we never got there”

“Part of me was so afraid in the period of time when it was all going down that he was going to walk and say ‘forget it’ and go wrestle for someone else that doesn’t care, that doesn’t take their health into consideration – because that’s pretty much everywhere else – and risk his life and his health and his family and his baby and risk all of it. And it’s not worth that. We take enough risk every day in what we do. Every day. Luckily we never got there, and luckily things worked out. It’s funny, because as Bryan was putting out things like, ‘I’m going to do this if they won’t let me do that,’ he was already working the information. He was already getting those tests done. He was already getting that stuff done. Looking back on it, he was already prepping. He was prepping everything about it.”

source: ESPN

(Visited 1 times, 31 visits today)