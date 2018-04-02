Heyman explains why he’s inducting Bill Goldberg into the WWE Hall of Fame

Apr 2, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I am inducting Goldberg because that was Bill Goldberg’s specific request to WWE. Bill Goldberg personally requested that I induct him into the Hall of Fame. I have such respect for Goldberg as so far the one person who has truly taken the fight to Brock Lesnar in WWE. I also got a chance to witness him behind the scenes as a man, a husband, a father and I have the utmost respect for him as a human being and am honored to be the one to encapsulate this moment for him and be the one to formally induct him into the Hall of Fame.”

source: digitalspy

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Impact Wrestling conference call with Sonjay Dutt

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal