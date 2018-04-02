Dwayne Johnson opens up about depression/suicide

The Rock says he struggled with depression as a teenager when his mother Ata nearly commited suicide:



“She got out of the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars were swerving out of the way. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road. What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is that to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t.”

Got tons of responses to this. Thank you. We all go thru the sludge/shit and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone https://t.co/ADHjYtGe3k — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2018

