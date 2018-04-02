Christian on inducting the Dudley Boyz into the WWE Hall of Fame

“We were very honored that they asked us to do it, and, obviously, we’ve talked about it many times in the past. All three teams will always be linked. If you think of the Dudleys, you think of Edge and Christian and The Hardy Boyz, and vice versa with all those other teams. We helped to put each other on the map and the feud with us and the Hardys really took off when those guys showed up. My phone rings immediately after Edge’s phone rang and it says, ‘Melbourne, Florida’,” Christian recalled. “And I’m like, ‘do we know anybody in Melbourne?’ I’m like, ‘Your phone rang and then mine did. Should I answer it?’ and Edge is like, ‘Yeah, yeah, you should answer it!’ So I answered it. It was D-Von. We had a nice conversation and he said he tried to call Edge, so I said, ‘Oh, I’ll pass him to you. He didn’t want to talk to you earlier.'”

source: E&C podcast

