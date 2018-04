April Hunter: “looks like my days in the ring are completely over”

April Hunter posted on her Facebook Page:

Unless it’s simple fluff or fetish, looks like my days in the ring are completely over. I think I’ve been rather cheerful for the amount of pain I’ve been in. Almost every disc is herniated…and they havent even done my tailbone yet. :/ I was in a car accident a few months ago and that’s when I started losing feeling in my arms and hands. Yuck. Just yuck.

