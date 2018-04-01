WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – March 31, 2018 – Huntington, West Virginia

1. Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) defeated Rusev and Aiden English

2. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

4. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

5. Tye Dillinger defeated Mojo Rawley

-After the match, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn rushed the ring and attacked Dillinger. Owens told Dillinger not to take it personally, because it is the fault of Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan. Sami Zayn grabbed the mic and began talking about WrestleMania, but the mic was cut off and they were taken backstage by security.

6. Three-Team Nine-Woman Tag Team Match

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated The Riott Squad and Carmella, Lana, and Natalya

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin

