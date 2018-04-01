The Rainmaker reigns at Sakura Genesis

At Sakura Genesis, IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada continued his unprecedented reign by defeating the 2018 New Japan Cup winner, Zack Sabre, Jr.

By Ryan K. Boman of TheGorillaPosition.com – April 1, 2018

TOKYO, JAPAN: Despite being the underdog, Sabre Jr. had been riding high coming into the match, following his submission victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi in the Cup final last week.

And, he certainly gave the champion all he could handle on Sunday night.

In an obvious contrast in styles, ZSJ mixed in his usual arsenal of twisting torture, but Okada would hold on, eventually hitting a massive Rainmaker clothesline to get the win.

The victory marks Okada’s 11th consecutive title defense, as he continues his amazing fourth IWGP title run.

The Rainmaker has currently held the championship since June 19, 2016. His victory over Sabre Jr. means his dominance over New Japan has surpassed 650 days, and is the longest single reign in company history.

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)